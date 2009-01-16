Ringing in (Another) New Year

So far, January 2009 has been bleak for Las Vegas, with unemployment rising and visitor numbers falling.

But the month will bring at least one bright spot, figuratively and literally: Chinese New Year.

Soon, red paper lanterns will adorn casinos while banners written in Chinese characters will hang from porte-cocheres. Bamboo, koi fish and the traditional and colorful lion dance will abound.

Despite the economic downturn, Strip resorts and neighborhood casinos are planning to welcome thousands of Asian tourists and locals to their properties through promotions, decorations and a few of the traditions of the Chinese New Year (which officially begins Jan. 26).

"The economy is definitely having an impact on business from U.S. cities," says Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner. Initially concerned that it would negatively impact business from Asian markets, especially from December to January, Selesner says business during that time has been up.

"The casinos that market to these customers have marketed hard to this customer," Selesner says.

Caesars was among the first resorts in Las Vegas to mark Chinese New Year by providing holiday-related amenities, events and foods to their Asian customers. Currently, about 7 percent of guests come from Asian markets, more than half the entire international clientele, which makes up 11 percent of Caesars’ guests, Selesner says.

"We really take it seriously," he says. " We really believe it’s going to be one of our most important markets over the next 20 to 30 years."

Caesars recently opened two authentic Chinese restaurants that Selesner believes will have special appeal to Asian guests. The menu at Beijing Noodle No. 9 consists largely of noodle dishes, a staple food that is eaten throughout the day and can be found in homes, restaurants and at street vendors throughout China.

The restaurant boasts an "authentic noodle puller," a man who makes noodles in the traditional way by pulling and twisting dough. Guests can watch the action as it takes place, Selesner notes.

Sea Harbor, which opened last year, features food from southern China and offers a more upscale menu.

Food Express, a popular local Chinese restaurant, will open a location in Palace Station on Monday. Its presence indicates just how serious Palace Station is about reaching out to the local Asian market, says general manager Jody Lake.

"Palace has grown that segment of the business over six or seven years," Lake says. "It’s a significant percentage of our market. We’ve added more games and started catering to it."

Asians make up 70 percent of Palace Station’s table game business, says Steve Phui, Asian games manager for the casino.

Gambling is a Chinese New Year tradition, Phui says, making Las Vegas a natural fit for Asian tourists. It’s done to improve one’s luck for the upcoming year, he adds. If you win, you’re going to have a lucky year.

This year is the year of the ox in the Chinese zodiac, says Andres Garcia, director of horticulture for Bellagio.

The ox represents good fortune for those who work hard. The Chinese New Year, a 15-day holiday, is set by a lunar calendar and usually falls in January or February.

The Bellagio Conservatory is decorated for Chinese New Year, one of only five shows displayed each year. The show has become a popular attraction during the holiday, he adds.

Contact reporter Sonya Padgett at spadgett@ reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564.