Rise lantern-lighting festival returning to Mojave Desert

A unique two-day event where attendees launch lanterns into the night sky and DJs perform will take place in October at the Dry Jean Lake Bed.

Rise Festival in Dry Jean Lake Bed in the Mojave Desert, 25 miles south of Las Vegas. (Emily Wilson)

The two-day event where attendees launch lanterns into the night sky and DJs perform will take place again after coronavirus concerns canceled last year's event. (Emily Wilson)

Rise is returning to light up the desert once more.

A unique two-day event where attendees launch lanterns into the night sky and DJs perform, the festival will take place on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Dry Jean Lake Bed in the Mojave Desert, 25 miles south of Las Vegas.

Three thousand pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 1 at risefestival.com.

They are expected to sell out quickly.

Once that allotment of tickets is gone, more will become available at a higher price.

Launched in 2014, Rise now draws tens of thousands of revelers annually, and returns this fall after taking 2020 off due to coronavirus concerns.

There also are Rise events planed for Australia and Dubai.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram