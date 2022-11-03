RJ podcast honored at esports awards

52°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s LAN Parties was named best podcast at the Tempest Awards.
Lukas Eggen at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A newspaper that dates back to 1909 is now among the top names in video gaming and esports coverage.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s weekly LAN Parties was named best podcast at the Tempest Awards.

The yearly event, held Wednesday in the HyperX Arena at Luxor, is among the highlights of the Esports Business Summit, which is billed as the largest esports business event in North America.

Now in their third year, LAN Parties hosts Lukas Eggen and Ryan Smith cover the latest gaming news and bring audiences interviews with some of the biggest voice actors in the industry.

“Lukas and Ryan turned a passion project into one of the great video gaming/esports podcasts anywhere,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We couldn’t be happier for them.”

Eggen said the award was special because they were nominated by listener Ed Thompson without their knowledge.

“Ryan Smith and I could never have imagined LAN Parties reaching the heights that it has,” Eggen said. “We strive to bring our audience interviews that inform, entertain and inspire, and the best feeling in the world for us is that we are achieving that goal.

New episodes of LAN Parties are released on Wednesdays. Follow them at reviewjournal.com/podcasts/lan-parties.

