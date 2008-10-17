Rollicking Rhymes

Producer/rapper Jewish Dave is one of the busiest dudes around — seriously, the guy has more music projects than DMX has arrest warrants these days. His latest release, D-Mize & Dee Rockz’ “6 Years Later,” is funny, stupid and stupidly funny. We dropped a line to Dave to get an update on it all.

What does Jewish Dave sound like?

“Usually, when posed with this question, I just reply ‘farts’ and move on. But this is a critical time in my career, as all of these side projects of Tha Polar Bear MC’s are finally getting finished and being released. D-Mize & Dee Rockz sounds like straight up comedy-rap. MC Randumb & Jewish Dave is horror/hard-core gangsta comedy rap. Fa-Cock-Ta is my all-Jewish comedy rap group. Basically it’s upbeat party rap with lots of Yiddish. Tha Big Yummy is the hardest to classify, as it ranges from parody-rap to folk-rock rap to punk-rap rock. Basically whatever the stupidest thing we could think of at the time. I think the most important thing, though, is that overall, Jewish Dave sounds like quality, variety, awesomeness — and farts.”

“Buttz,” off “Six Years Later,” is such a tender, lovelorn song — it’s poetry of the heart, really. What other tunes do you recommend when romancing the ladies?

“Well, of course I could reach into my own repertoire and find songs such as ‘Only A Man Like Me (With Such A Big Wee Wee)’ from ‘Tha Big Yummy.’ Other choices include ‘Jock Jams’ and the ‘There Will Be Blood’ soundtrack. Otherwise I prefer absolute silence.

“Don’t Eat Fire” is a very poignant song for the kids. What other nuggets of advice do you have for the youth of today?

“Vote for Obama. Use condoms every time. Liquor and beer, you’re in the clear. And most important of all: Buy all of my albums.”

You goof on a lot of gangsta rap cliches, what’s some of your favorite source material ?

“Well, I think I speak for everyone I work with when I say we genuinely love the Wu-Tang Clan. We just kinda take what they do and make it stupider. I also know that my mom will memorize all my words, so if I’m writing it and I think to myself, ‘I don’t want my mom singing this,’ I know I’m on the right track.”

