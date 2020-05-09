Roy Horn tribute at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

As news of Roy Horn’s death spread across the Las Vegas Valley, a few people went to the Mirage, where along with Siegfried Fischbacher, the duo held court between 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003.

Roy Horn in 1986. (AP)

Few people went to the Mirage on Friday, May 8, 2020, to pay tribute to Roy Horn, who died earlier in the day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Las Vegas illusionist Roy Horn died Friday at the age of 75.

A spokesman for the Siegfried & Roy said Horn died at Mountain View Hospital because of complications related to COVID-19.

As news of the Horn’s death spread across the Las Vegas Valley, a few people ventured out to the Mirage, where along with Siegfried Fischbacher, the duo held court between 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003.