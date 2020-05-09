Roy Horn tributes pour in from celebrities, politicians, fans
Celebrities from across the nation responded to Roy Horn’s death on Friday in Las Vegas.
The famed illusionist died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 75.
Politicians and entertainers alike offered heartfelt tributes.
Saddened to learn of Roy Horn's passing. For decades, Siegfried&Roy entertained thousands on the Vegas strip with magic. They helped transform our city into what it is today. Paul & I send our condolences to his family. Roy, thank you for the memories. https://t.co/3b5tfGIKaJ
— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) May 9, 2020
Some of the Las Vegas magic is gone forever. https://t.co/FjabhJXVYw pic.twitter.com/yIBxdELVe3
— Dina Titus (@dinatitus) May 9, 2020
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who have butted heads in recent weeks, mourned Horn in unison Friday.
Roy Horn and his partner Siegfried are synonymous with what has made Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world. They formed a beyond spectacular performering act that can never be replicated. We are devastated by our loss of Roy, a unique entertainer and dear friend
— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 9, 2020
Thank you, Roy, for your years of entertainment to Nevadans and visitors. May you Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers go out to Roy’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PPJXFvviIF
— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 9, 2020
Wayne Newton, who along with Siegfried & Roy, was synonymous with Las Vegas entertainment, also sent condolences.
I send my condolences to Sigfried, Bernie and all of Roy’s family. Having known Roy from the time he and Sigfried first came to Las Vegas, words cannot express what he has meant to not only our city, but to those… https://t.co/yLP9glxnZx
— Wayne Newton (@WayneNewtonMrLV) May 9, 2020
Las Vegas’ most famous redhead said he was lucky to know Horn and shared a story about sitting next to Siegfried and Roy at a Shirley Bassey concert.
Local contemporaries Penn Jillette, Murray Sawchuck and Criss Angel shared fond memories of Horn as did Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff.
We are all mourning the loss of #RoyHorn of #SiegfriedandRoy. S&R invented, created, pioneered the very idea that a magic show could be a full evening in Vegas. If not for S&R there would be no P&T in Vegas. He was so full of life, wild, and unpredictable. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sHW5NAyBMu
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 9, 2020
Mr. Roy Horn, Thank You for your kindness, inspiration and friendship. You paved the road and will forever be missed. May we meet again one day… Love, Criss pic.twitter.com/lmwB5qSV39
— Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) May 9, 2020
I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy’s magic and stunts. I can’t believe he’s gone.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 9, 2020
The tributes did not end there.
We are genuinely saddened to hear of the passing of Roy Horn of the legendary Las Vegas duo Siegfried & Roy.
Our thoughts are with Siegfried. pic.twitter.com/uXUSmb8KnC
— Young & Strange (@YoungandStrange) May 9, 2020
Another sad day in Vegas…..
R.I.P. Roy Horn#seigfredandroy #LasVegasLegend @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/d2Tr9y0yqS
— Chef Andrew Smith (@ChefDrew702) May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Roy’s passing. One of my first pieces in TV was covering Siegfried and Roy. They were extraordinary entertainers. They lived the American dream, they worked hard, they gave it their all. It’s the end of an era. #RIP #RIPRoy https://t.co/HSWcOfvIuR
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 9, 2020
Siegried & Roy's Las Vegas debut was summer 1967 with Folies Bergere at the Tropicana pic.twitter.com/ndqkgkyY30
— Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) May 9, 2020
My condolences to Legendary ‘Siegfried magician. Roy Horn dies at 75, Las Vegas Icon act R.I.P. Roy you be forever part of this great City !! Janet Revere Segunda Página #Legend #Legendary #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/WFCnQ2TWx6
— janet revere (@janetrevere) May 9, 2020