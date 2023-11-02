Santa Claus is coming to Downtown Summerlin — for a parade

Downtown Summerlin announced the return of its annual Holiday Parade and other traditions to help celebrate the holiday season.

Santa waves during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People cheer during the holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Dancers perform during the holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A dancer performs during the holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Kids might still be working on their Halloween candy, but others in the Las Vegas Valley are getting ready for candy canes.

Downtown Summerlin announced Thursday that its annual Holiday Parade will return Nov. 17.

The parade will be held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16 along Park Centre Drive. The event will feature holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa Claus himself.

Speaking of jolly old St. Nick, he will set up shop at the Santa Chalet in the Macy’s Promenade daily through Dec. 24. Children can drop off their letters for Santa at the chalet, and for every letter he receives, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides shoes, socks and other essential items to disadvantaged children.

For members of the Las Vegas Jewish community, Downtown Summerlin is partnering with Jewish Nevada to host a Hanukkah celebration Dec. 13. The event will feature food, entertainment, children’s activities, a family skate night and the lighting of the menorah.

Also returning to Downtown Summerlin for the holiday season:

– The Giving Machine will be open from mid-November to Dec. 31. Visitors can make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several nonprofits: the Just One Project, Opportunity Village, Communities In Schools Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty and the Jewish Family Service Agency.

– For those planning festive social media posts, Lights for Flights will feature seven giant lighted signs spread across the urban center: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I(heart)U. The signs are designed to generate donations for Miracle Flights, which gives free commercial flights to children who need to travel for medical care.

– The Rock Rink outdoor skating rink opens Nov. 17. Hours will vary, and reservations are encouraged.

– The Enchant light maze and village will be open Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

For more details, visit summerlin.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.