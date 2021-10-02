89°F
Seasonal coffee flight has flavors perfect for fall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2021 - 4:16 pm
Seasonal flight has flavors perfect for fall (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new seasonal flight has flavors perfect for fall and the upcoming holiday season.

The shareable flight comes with four drinks including the Peppermint Mudslide mocha, the Pumpkin Praline Latte with walnuts, the cinnamon sugar-rimmed Nutcracker with hazelnut, toffee nut and coconut flavors and a Rosemary Lavender Steamer.

The flight is available through the end of December at Founders Coffee in Las Vegas and Henderson for $12.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

