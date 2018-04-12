See Portugal. The Man, Haim ahead of Coachella in Las Vegas

Portugal. The Man (Portugal. The Man)

John Baldwin Gourley with Portugal. The Man performs during Radio 105.7 Presents The Holiday Spectacular at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Friday, December 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Portugal. The Man

What a year it’s been for these Portland, Oregon-based alt-rockers: Eight albums in, they achieved commercial breakthrough via last year’s “Woodstock,” their sound morphing from fringe jam band territory a decade ago to stoner electro pop, culminating in the double-platinum hit “Feel It Still.” “Am I coming out of left field?” frontman John Gourley asks on said tune. Not anymore. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $28; call 702-698-7475.

Haim

These sisters in arms are pure pop craftswomen, their harmony-heavy sound studious without being over-studied. They frequently are compared to greats such as Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles, but not for the obvious reasons: They don’t sound like either one of those acts, but like both, their songbook is exactingly constructed, equally melodic and meticulous. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $35; call 702-944-3200.

The Dream Syndicate

“I’m not bound by rules … or bothered by civility or norms,” The Dream Syndicate frontman Steve Wynn announces on 2017’s “How Did I Find Myself Here?,” the psych-tinged L.A. alt-rockers’ first new album in nearly 30 years. Hey, never too late for a mission statement, is it? See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-598-3757.

Priests

This coed, Washington, D.C., post-punk troupe’s songs can sound like taunts, tantrums or beach-worthy surf jams depending on the track. Say your prayers at 8 p.m. Monday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Uriah Heep

These venerable British hard rockers have long been tabbed as the real-life inspiration for parody metallers Spinal Tap. Be on the look out for tinfoil-covered cucumbers at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets start at $25; call 702-432-7777.