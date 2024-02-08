44°F
Entertainment

See what’s inside that massive Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage

See what's inside that massive Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 9:35 am
 
The Mirage’s volcano is turned into a mountain for Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
SponegBob and Patrick from the show “SpongeBob SquarePants” join the Drumbots in a song at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Gayle King welcomes people to the opening of Paramount’s temporary installment in front of the Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “1923” themed installment by Paramount is seen in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “1923” themed installment by Paramount is seen in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “Bob Marley: One Love” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “Sistas” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Spongebob merchandise is seen on a mannequin at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Cheerleaders cheer at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Big Ten photo installment is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
People walk through the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Nickelodeon themed space is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Star Trek costumes are seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Star Trek themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A “Halo” themed room is seen at the Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas couldn’t come to the mountain, so Paramount brought the mountain to Las Vegas.

The snow-capped peak that’s taken over the Mirage volcano, a tribute to the Paramount logo, is just for looks. But it serves as advance advertising, and a bit of a mood enhancement, for “Expedition Vegas.”

The free four-day experience celebrates some of the most popular television shows in the Paramount library, with challenges, photo-ops, a motion simulator and swag. It’s all leading up to coverage of the Super Bowl, which can be seen on CBS and Paramount+. A special slime-filled presentation will air on Nickelodeon.

As seen during Wednesday’s preview party at the massive attraction in front of The Mirage, guests can:

• Experience a simulated gondola ride narrated by Jim Nance and Tony Romo.

• See costumes and props from the Paramount+ shows “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Halo.”

• Solve puzzles like those in “Survivor” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”

• Enjoy a Nickelodeon kids’ zone.

• Relax in a spa suite from “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.”

• Sing in a karaoke bar tied to the CBS drama “Fire Country.”

• Look for apparitions in a re-creation of the Woodstone B&B from the CBS comedy “Ghosts.”

• Take part in photo-ops for “South Park,” “Yellowstone” and its prequel “1923,” and the upcoming movie “Bob Marley: One Love.”

• And kick a soccer ball at targets to represent coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Paramount’s “Expedition Vegas” is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Register for free tickets at feverup.com/m/147901.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

