See what’s inside that massive Paramount attraction in front of The Mirage
The free four-day experience, complete with the mountain atop the volcano, celebrates some of the most popular TV shows in the Paramount library.
Las Vegas couldn’t come to the mountain, so Paramount brought the mountain to Las Vegas.
The snow-capped peak that’s taken over the Mirage volcano, a tribute to the Paramount logo, is just for looks. But it serves as advance advertising, and a bit of a mood enhancement, for “Expedition Vegas.”
The free four-day experience celebrates some of the most popular television shows in the Paramount library, with challenges, photo-ops, a motion simulator and swag. It’s all leading up to coverage of the Super Bowl, which can be seen on CBS and Paramount+. A special slime-filled presentation will air on Nickelodeon.
As seen during Wednesday’s preview party at the massive attraction in front of The Mirage, guests can:
• Experience a simulated gondola ride narrated by Jim Nance and Tony Romo.
• See costumes and props from the Paramount+ shows “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Halo.”
• Solve puzzles like those in “Survivor” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”
• Enjoy a Nickelodeon kids’ zone.
• Relax in a spa suite from “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.”
• Sing in a karaoke bar tied to the CBS drama “Fire Country.”
• Look for apparitions in a re-creation of the Woodstone B&B from the CBS comedy “Ghosts.”
• Take part in photo-ops for “South Park,” “Yellowstone” and its prequel “1923,” and the upcoming movie “Bob Marley: One Love.”
• And kick a soccer ball at targets to represent coverage of the UEFA Champions League.
Paramount’s “Expedition Vegas” is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Register for free tickets at feverup.com/m/147901.
Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.