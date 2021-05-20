85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Entertainment

Selfie museum coming to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)
Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)

The Museum of Selfies will open next month at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.

The interactive exhibit, opening June 1, gives guests selfie opportunities with artistic works. The family-friendly attraction will feature iconic photo opportunities made famous at its Hollywood location, including the Upside-Down room, the Emoji Pool, the Bathroom Selfie and many more. Some vignettes will be exclusive to the Las Vegas location.

Hours for the museum will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

It’s located on the promenade at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite L-07B, next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store.

Tickets start at $29 for adults and $22 for children ages 3 to 12 (children under age 3 are free).

For more information, go to SelfieVegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
3
Even Las Vegas Ballpark has advantages over Oakland Coliseum
Even Las Vegas Ballpark has advantages over Oakland Coliseum
4
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
5
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presente ...
Hip-hop stars Migos announce Vegas takeover
By / RJ

Hip-hop heavyweights Migos have announced “Culture III Las Vegas,” a four-day experience that includes pool parties, club takeovers and the first live performance the new “Culture III” album.

 
Get your first look at ‘CSI: Vegas’
By / RJ

“CSI: Vegas,” the continuation of the groundbreaking drama that launched three spinoffs and put the Strip in front of tens of millions of eyeballs around the world for 15 seasons, has joined the CBS lineup.

 
‘Desperate’ restaurants offering higher pay, perks to fill 160K jobs
By Katherine Snow Smith The Penny Hoarder

Desperate restaurant chains looking to hire thousands of employees are offering higher wages, signing bonuses and referral bonuses. McDonald’s announced it’s raising pay at corporate-owned stores for existing and new employees to $11 to $17 an hour for entry-level positions and $15 to $20 an hour for shift managers. It wants to hire 10,000 people.