Selfie museum coming to Las Vegas Strip

The interactive exhibition Museum of Selfies will open next month in the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.

Museum of Selfies opens June 1 at the Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. (Museum of Selfies)

The interactive exhibit, opening June 1, gives guests selfie opportunities with artistic works. The family-friendly attraction will feature iconic photo opportunities made famous at its Hollywood location, including the Upside-Down room, the Emoji Pool, the Bathroom Selfie and many more. Some vignettes will be exclusive to the Las Vegas location.

Hours for the museum will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

It’s located on the promenade at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite L-07B, next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store.

Tickets start at $29 for adults and $22 for children ages 3 to 12 (children under age 3 are free).

For more information, go to SelfieVegas.com.