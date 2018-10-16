Shows

2 decades after debut, ‘O’ still enchants Las Vegas audiences

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 10:01 am
 

Two decades after its debut, people are still clamoring to see “O.”

“It is the single most sought-after Cirque du Soleil show,” not just in Las Vegas, but throughout the world, said Tony Ricotta, senior company manager for “O” and Zumanity.”

“People who have never been to Las Vegas in the 20 years it has been running have heard about ‘O,’ so that’s what they want to see.”

More than 16.3 million people have seen the show.

“O” (a play on “eau,” the French word for water) came with a big price tag: $90 million. Part of that cost was the complex system of seven hydraulic lifts that enables the 1.5 million gallons of water to flow in a variety of configurations, allowing for anything from a dry stage to a 17-foot-deep pool for high divers plunging from 60 feet above.

The most daunting element of the production, Ricotta said, aside from the prodigious skills of the performers, is “really, just keeping it running.”

“When you put all that machinery in a pool that size,” he said, “there are probably 100,000 things that could go wrong, because it’s submerged in water 24 hours a day.” And of course, there’s interplay between the water and the human element.

“We have to be sure that anybody who’s going to work in (or near) the pool can swim,” Ricotta said.

Then there’s the proximity of the water to electricity and the necessity of keeping the water clean — far cleaner than a normal stage set — to ensure the health and safety of performers and audience.

As with other Cirque shows, “O” performers are acrobats. Unlike the others, they’re also divers, swimmers, synchronized swimmers and contortionists (even fire artists — one burns in a chair for 3½ minutes), and very often the disciplines overlap. During each show, 14 technicians are underwater to assist the artists and help manipulate props.

“No show that has ever featured water as its palette has been as successful as this show. I think that’s what makes it stand out as art instead of just theater,” Ricotta said. “It’s like lightning in a bottle.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Shows
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shows Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like