5 shows hitting Vegas this week

In his more than four-decade career, the Cuban jazz trumpeter has amassed accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammys, six Billboard awards and an Emmy.

Lita Ford (Dustin Jack)

Cuban jazz player Arturo Sandoval plays during a concert in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Arturo Sandoval

In his more than four-decade career, the Cuban jazz trumpeter has amassed accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammys, six Billboard awards and an Emmy. Arturo Sandoval performs at 8 p.m. Saturday in Aliante Casino’s Access Showroom. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-692-7777.

First Ladies of Disco

Powerhouse vocalists Martha Wash (“It’s Raining Men”), Linda Clifford (“Red Light”) and Norma Jean Wright, formerly of Chic, perform Friday at The Smith Center. The First Ladies of Disco deliver their dance hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at 8 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $45 to $79; call 702-749-2000.

Lita Ford

From the Runaways to a successful solo career, Lita Ford has helped pave the way for women in rock. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album “Lita,” the singer and guitarist performs Saturday at the Cannery with fellow rockers Vixen. Showtime is 9 p.m. in The Club. Tickets are $19.95 to $59.95; call 800-745-3000.

Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips

Two singer-songwriters whose careers got a boost from TV shows share the stage at the Palms this weekend. Gavin DeGraw, whose breakout 2003 hit “I Don’t Want to Be” was the theme song for “One Tree Hill,” and Season 11 “American Idol” champ Phillip Phillips play The Pearl at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $45 to $149; call 702-944-3200.

Chris D’Elia

Known for his Netflix special “Man on Fire,” and more recently a stint on ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Chris D’Elia brings his “Follow the Leader” tour to The Mirage on Saturday. The comedian performs stand-up at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.