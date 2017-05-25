5 shows in Las Vegas this week

Singer J Balvin performs during the Latin Billboard Awards Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

J Balvin

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the ceremonial start of summer, so where better to spend it than Las Vegas’ man-made beach? Columbian reggaeton singer J Balvin will shout his “Fate of the Furious” hit “Hey Ma” from the stage at Mandalay Beach to kick up some waves at 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $49.50; call 800-745-3000.

Joel McHale

With “The Great Indoors” not coming back to CBS next fall, stand-up may become an extended summer job for Joel McHale. He should still have enough of “The Soup” in him to talk pop culture at 9 p.m. Friday at Treasure Island. Tickets are $54.95 to $69.95; call 702-894-7722.

Dead and Company

The resurrected Grateful Dead and New Kids on the Block both in town the same weekend? Kind of fitting, actually. New Kids were the top concert tour of 1990, but the Dead were the fourth. John Mayer is again part of the resilient jam band for Friday’s 8 p.m. tour opener in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $50 to $150; call 888-929-7849.

Kathy Griffin

Remember when celebrity culture and politics were two separate things? Donald Trump made life easy for celebrity-dishing comedian Kathy Griffin, giving her reason to put past red carpet and banquet encounters back into her act. Griffin returns to The Mirage at 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Bob Saget

In his monthly Las Vegas shows with Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz cracks jokes about Bob Saget. Is it Saget’s turn now? Lovitz may regret throwing barbs at the raunchiest comedian ever to star on “Full House.” Saget does a 7 p.m. Friday show at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 to $49.50; call 702-862-2695.