5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Adam Sandler (Photo credit: Michael Jacobson for ARS Touring)

Photo credit: Michael Jacobson for ARS Touring

Comedian Adam Sandler performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career at the Saban Theater on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision)

In this April 4, 2016 file photo, Andrew Dice Clay poses for a portrait in New York to promote his Showtime comedy series, "Dice," premiering Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Adam Sandler

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler takes a break from working on his upcoming Netflix comedy “The Week Of,” co-starring Chris Rock, to begin his residency at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday. Additional show dates are Nov. 17 and Jan. 27. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets are $49 to $265; call 800-745-3000.

Latin Grammys

J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Juanes and Alejandro Sanz are among the acts set to perform during the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. Residente leads with nine nominations, followed by Maluma (seven) and Shakira (six). Scheduled guest performers include Steve Aoki, Alessia Cara, Logic and French Montana. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at the MGM Grand Garden and will air on Univision. Tickets are $136 to $545; call 888-929-7849.

Foghat

Rock along with Foghat on Saturday at Boulder Station. The English rock band will play “Slow Ride” and other classics starting at 8 p.m. in The Railhead. Tickets are $29 to $49; call 800-745-3000.

Daniel Tosh

Writers and comedians from Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0” will join Daniel Tosh for two nights of laughs at The Mirage. Showtime is 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $104.63; call 702-792-7777.

Peter Cetera

Known for his smooth tenor voice and hits “Glory of Love” and “The Next Time I Fall,” singer-songwriter Peter Cetera will perform at 9 p.m. in the Tropicana Theater on Saturday. Tickets are $49.95 to $89.95; call 800-829-9034.