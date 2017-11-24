5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

NASCAR’s most popular driver has run the last race of his Cup Series career.

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS, qualifies for 14th position Friday, November 10, 2017 for Sunday's Playoff's Round of 8 finale of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. This will be Earnhardt Jr.'s last Phoenix International Raceway race as he's going to retire as a full-time NASCAR driver at the end of the 2017 season. (Harold Hinson/Chevy Racing)

Mexican singer Ana Gabriel performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

‘Appreci88ion: An Evening with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’

NASCAR’s most popular driver has run the last race of his Cup Series career. The father-to-be and future TV analyst will host “Appreci88ion” at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans can join his family, friends and surprise guests at the event to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Tickets are $88 to $488; call 800-745-3000.

Lionel Richie: ‘All the Hits’

“Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello” and “All Night Long” are just a few of the hits fans will hear during Lionel Richie’s residency show at Planet Hollywood Resort. Starting Wednesday, the musical icon will perform seven shows through Dec. 16 in The Axis. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $249; call 702-777-2782.

Timothy B. Schmit

Singer-songwriter Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles launches his fall tour Friday at The Orleans. The bassist and his band will perform songs from his four-decade career. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $39.95 to $59.95; call 800-745-3000.

Ana Gabriel

Mexican singer Ana Gabriel, who has released more than 30 albums in her prestigious career, performs at 9 p.m. Saturday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $60.05 to $151.79; call 702-944-3200.

Chubby Checker

Spend the weekend doing “The Twist” with rock ’n’ roll legend Chubby Checker at South Point. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $45 to $55. 702-797-8055