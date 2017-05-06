5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Dave Chappelle performs at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket /Invision/AP)

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle thrives on being unpredictable. His return to Mandalay Bay Events Center for the first time since 2013 was announced without much lead time and follows a weekend in which the comedian forged an unlikely team-up with John Mayer for two San Francisco shows. The stand-up master also put out word to leave your cellphones behind or be prepared to check them for Friday’s 9 p.m. show. Tickets are $59 to $275; call 888-929-7849.

A Flock of Seagulls

Did you buy the entire eponymous “A Flock of Seagulls” album just to get “I Ran (So Far Away)” back in 1982? If so, you might recognize some tunes beyond that one and “Space Age Love Song” when Mike Score’s eternal new wavers stretch out and play a full-length show at the Golden Nugget at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20.71 to $107.91; call 866-946-5336.

Latin Kings of Comedy

Paul Rodriguez has been doing stand-up on the Strip since Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s dad boxed on Cinco de Mayo weekends. So it makes sense for the veteran stand-up to bring his “Latin Kings of Comedy” to the Tropicana the night before Chavez Jr. squares off with Canelo Alvarez. The 10 p.m. Friday bill includes Joey Medina, Manny Maldonado and Gene Pompa. Tickets are $39.95 to $79.95; call 800-829-9034.

Wayne Brady

After the lofty heights of playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago run of “Hamilton,” Wayne Brady is back to his funny business in Las Vegas, where his improv-based comedy has been a consistent draw since the early 2000s. See him at 10 p.m. Friday at The Mirage. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Jim Gaffigan

With more time on his hands after his TV sitcom ran its course, nice-guy comic Jim Gaffigan hit the road with his new stand-up show, “The Noble Ape.” He roams the big room, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $49.95 to $89.95; call 888-929-7849.