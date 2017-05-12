5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Singer Pat Monahan of the band "Train" performs on stage during ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series in New York, Friday, July 14, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Train

Train may skimp on punctuation on its new album title, “a girl a bottle a boat,” but it has plenty of almost-summer hooks. Pat Monahan and company kick off their “Play That Song” tour, with openers O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield on board at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50; call 888-929-7849.

Kirk Whalum

Saxophone great Kirk Whalum puts his rhythmic jazz twist on gospel standards for his new album “#LoveCovers,” which includes a new take on “I Will Always Love You,” the Whitney Houston ballad including his iconic sax solo. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Foundry club inside SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50; call 702-761-7617.

Robin Trower

Fans wouldn’t expect four new albums in as many years from 72-year-old Robin Trower, but the eternal blues-rocker is on a roll. He visits The Railhead at Boulder Station at 8 p.m. Saturday, a week after the release of his latest, “Time and Emotion.” Tickets are $38.95 to $53.95; call 800-745-3000.

Three Dog Night

Maybe it’s less a surprise that Three Dog Night’s “Liar” recently turned up in an episode of “Fargo” than to wonder why a group that scored 21 consecutive Top 40 hits isn’t on more TV soundtracks? Danny Hutton is the remaining original voice of the group, which visits The Orleans at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.95 to $69.95; call 800-745-3000.

‘Legendary Ladies of Song’

It only makes sense for a locals casino to sometimes host local talent on its stage. Ubiquitous Las Vegas musical director Bill Fayne showcases the “Legendary Ladies of Song” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Naomi Mauo, Michelle Johnson, Rita Lim and Ashley Fuller lead a pop music tour through the decades, from Ella Fitzgerald to Lady Gaga. Tickets are $15.95 to $29.95; call 800-745-3000.