Burlesque star extends residency at Strip venue

Burlesque star Dita Von Teese is shown performing at Voltaire at The Venetian on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Dita Von Teese has extended her residency at Voltaire at The Venetian through this fall, the venue announced Thursday.

Von Teese’s burlesque show, which opened at the Strip resort in September, will have new, select dates available Thursday through Sunday through October, according to a news release from the venue.

“This sumptuous space perfectly captures the decadence of eras gone by,” Von Teese said in a news release. “I LOVE performing this show night after night, introducing new audiences to what sets my brand of burlesque apart from the others. I am proud to present the only show of its kind in Las Vegas… the only show like it in the world, actually.”

The show has featured several celebrity guest stars since its opening, including Pamela Anderson, Jon Hamm and Shania Twain, among others.

The star previously hosted “Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Celebration” at Jubilee Theater at the Horseshoe, which closed in June. The show paid homage to iconic Las Vegas showgirl productions like “Jubilee,” which ended its 34-year run in February 2016.

Tickets are available for sale starting at $68 at voltairelv.com.