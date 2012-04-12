Cast members bare souls, not bodies in ‘Women Fully Clothed’

6924595-0-4

Yes, the women in “Women Fully Clothed” are fully clothed, which is rarely a selling point for a show in Vegas.

But there is a kind of nakedness to this four-woman production, which visits The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday and Saturday. The four stars – Kathryn Greenwood from “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” Robin Duke from “Saturday Night Live,” Teresa Pavlinek from “The Jane Show” and Jayne Eastwood from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Chicago” and “Hairspray” — expose their lives and bare their souls to the audience through material that is based entirely on their personal experiences.

What is it like to age gracefully and how does one do that, exactly? At what age does one put away the low-rise jeans and don modest pants? And how do new parents navigate the political field that is the PTA and elementary school pizza parties?

Duke, Greenwood, Pavlinek and Eastwood address these life topics with a healthy dose of humor.

“It’s everything about us,” says Duke, an actress and writer who cut her comedic teeth on “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live.” Remember Doug and Wendy Whiner? She was Wendy.

The four women, who write and produce “Women Fully Clothed,” have been touring the show across their home country of Canada for the past eight years. This will be their first performance in Las Vegas and is one of several stops they plan to make in the United States.

The show is autobiographical but deals with topics that are universal, Duke says. For instance, she does a sketch about her book club. Duke attends book club meetings but she never reads the book. So what’s the point?

“For the very first time I went to book club, I hadn’t read the book,” Duke says. “So I started asking people just what should I do? Should I go?”

What she discovered is that few people read the entire book. But she also learned about people’s reading habits. Some said they read only the first and last chapters; others claimed to read the first paragraph of each chapter. That is essentially what “Women Fully Clothed” is about: the honest, and hilarious, ways that people deal with life.

PREVIEW

What: “Women Fully Clothed”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave.

Tickets: $33-$40 (749-2000)