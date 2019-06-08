95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Shows

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ sweetens The Smith Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 7:17 pm
 

Transforming the classic tale of golden tickets, chocolate rivers and a mysterious factory into a Broadway stage production was nothing short of pure imagination.

In retooling the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” musical, which opens June 18 at The Smith Center, Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien employed clever changes to bring Willy Wonka’s world of magnificent rooms, fantastical vehicles and imaginative confections to American stages.

The beloved Gene Wilder movie based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book tells the story of the eccentric Wonka and his mysterious chocolate factory.

When young Charlie Bucket finds a golden ticket, he becomes one of five children to win a tour of the factory and discover its many rooms dedicated to edible wallpaper, fizzy lifting drinks and never-ending gobstoppers.

One by one, the children fail to heed Wonka’s rules and are subsequently dropped from the tour, alongside a relevant song about morality, until only Charlie remains.

“Chocolate Factory” premiered six years ago in London before opening on Broadway in 2017.

When O’Brien took over as director for the U.S. run, he identified a few changes he wanted to make.

“The Brits grew up on the book, while Americans grew up on the movie,” O’Brien says. “Our memory is much more affected by Gene Wilder’s performance.”

O’Brien noted that much of the show’s humor was quintessentially British, favoring dry wit and dark jokes. He saw opportunities to imbue the show with more music, more ideas — and more Oompa-Loompas.

The biggest snag he saw fit to change was a distinct lack of Wonka.

“In the British version, you don’t see Willy until the end of the first act,” O’Brien says. “The story by Dahl was never intended for the stage. It’s weird to have the star in his dressing room until the second act.”

O’Brien reorganized the story, bringing Wonka out at the beginning, disguised as the candy man. It’s Wonka, portrayed by the lanky, curly-haired Noah Weisberg, who sings the eponymous song.

“It was scary at the beginning,” Weisberg says. “All ages love and relate to this story.”

Weisberg’s portrayal includes the performance of new songs including “Strike That, Reverse It,” in which Weisberg races around the stage, spewing impossibly fast lyrics.

When taking flight in the great glass elevator, Wonka and Charlie perform Weisberg’s favorite song in the musical, “The View From Here.”

“There’s this great lyric that says, ‘When a boy has just a touch of odd, And he walks the streets without a nod, He should know that odd is a gift from God,’ ” Weisberg says. “It’s so beautiful. The three young actors who rotate the role of Charlie are great actors and great kids.”

Weisberg thinks that while audiences are delighted by the fantasy of winning a golden ticket, it’s the story’s message that keeps them captivated through the decades.

“The message is that kindness, sincerity and use of imagination are so much more important than wealth or fame or greed,” he says. “That’s always the universal message.”

Weisberg admits that he never saw Johnny Depp’s take on the role in the 2005 remake. And he made a conscious decision not to rewatch the original movie after nabbing the role.

“I love Gene Wilder and that version,” Weisberg says. “But I didn’t want to get caught up trying to be him.”

Instead, O’Brien told him to bring his own vision to the role.

“You’ve got to find someone with that Wonka propensity, that wild sense of imagination,” O’Brien says. “The things this story requires, Noah has that craziness and imagination inside him.”

On stage, that wonderment is matched by bold, vibrant sets, dancing Oompa-Loompas and, of course, chocolate.

“People, even adults, love a story about getting a chance,” O’Brien says. “Getting to do this my entire life is my golden ticket. I’m very grateful.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST