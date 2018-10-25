Country 58 benefit, ‘Glee’ cast hit Las Vegas this weekend

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper (C. Michael Stewart)

‘AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

The journalist and the late-night talk show host bring their “Deep Talk and Shallow Tales” show to Caesars Palace on Friday. The longtime friends share stories about their lives, interview each other and take questions from the audience at 8 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $65; call 866-320-9763.

Country 58 benefit

National and local country music performers take the stage at a new festival Saturday. Founded by Route 91 survivors, the benefit features Chase Bryant, Thompson Square, Elvis Monroe, the Rhyolite Sound and others. The family-friendly event includes drawings, craft vendors and food. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. at the Henderson Pavilion. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the National Compassion Fund, and all money earned from the event’s drawings will go the Children of the 58 Foundation. Tickets are $25 to $120 at country58.com.

‘Friends! The Musical Parody’

Fans of “Friends” can see their favorite moments from the hit TV show onstage at the D Las Vegas. The new comedy musical features pals Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica backed by a live band in the Showroom. Showtime is 8:38 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. The production opens Friday with a 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $59 to $89; call 702-388-2111.

Diana Ross

Iconic entertainer Diana Ross returns for her third limited engagement at Wynn Las Vegas. The singer and actress performs classic hits from her more than 50-year career. Showtime is 8 p.m. Wednesday and select dates through Nov. 17 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $60.50 to $301; call 702-770-9966.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss

Friends and former “Glee” cast mates Lea Michele and Darren Criss perform favorites from the TV show, Broadway hits and their own solo works at 8 p.m. Friday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $29 to $79; call 800-745-3000.