Shows

Every day is like Halloween for ‘Zombie Burlesque’ emcee

By CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
October 25, 2016 - 3:57 pm
 

Vegas Voices is a weekly question-and-answer series featuring notable Las Vegans.

Enoch Augustus Scott came to Las Vegas from L.A. to fill in at “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding” for two weeks. Those two weeks turned into two years, and since 2004, he’s performed in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them shows such as “Shear Madness,” “Cannibal the Musical,” “Awesome ’80s Prom” and “Pageants Can Be Murder.”

“I’ve done every murder mystery in town,” says the 43-year-old North Carolina native.

But he’s finally garnered a bit of stability as Zenoch, the emcee of “Zombie Burlesque,” the offbeat show at the V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort where every night — except Sundays — is a bit like Halloween.

“It’s sexy and funny and clever and smart and titillating,” he says. “It’s all these things. … You’ll laugh, but you’ll also get turned on. It’s not too vulgar, but it has frank discussions of sexuality.”

The outgoing Scott, who majored in theater at Duke and has been acting since the age of 11, is thankful just to be a working actor. “Vegas isn’t really a town for actors,” he says. “And while I can sing and dance — and I’m OK on the eyes — I’m really an actor.”

Scott took a few minutes on his way to the gym to talk about “Zombie Burlesque,” childhood Halloweens and his costume closet.

Review-Journal: After your run in “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding,” what was it about Vegas that kept you here?

Scott: It was the work. I’m a worker. I like to work. And this town has work if you’re willing to hustle and put your nose to the grindstone. Or your shoulder to grindstone. Whichever it is. Some part of my anatomy to the grindstone.

R-J: So did you care about zombies at all before this? Or was “Zombie Burlesque” just another gig?

Scott: You know, I have to tell you that I am so not a zombie person. I’ve got a 10,0000 comic book collection. I’ve got lots of action figures. I’m totally a geek. I go to San Diego Comic-Con every year. I’m more like a sci-fi, comic book geek. But I knew when I saw the “Zombie Burlesque” audition notice; I was, like, “No one else in this town could do this but me.” I like to think of it more like “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters” than, like, “The Walking Dead.” And I was a huge fan of “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters” as a kid.

R-J: “The Walking Dead’s” Norman Reedus dropped by to see the show. What was that night like?

Scott: That was a really incredible night for us. Obviously, we were excited about having him there. But when he came back(stage), he was so kind and so down to earth and so supportive and so complimentary, it was really remarkable. He was just, just so kind and really supportive of what we were doing and really impressed by what we were doing. And considering where he’s coming from, it was just really cool to see him be able to appreciate what we’re doing.

R-J: Was Halloween a big deal to you growing up?

Scott: Yeah. Halloween wasn’t quite as commercial when I was (trick-or-treating). But I have really fond memories of, like, flammable plastic costumes with the masks. … Everyone says that, but it was a kind of a different, simpler time. And there certainly weren’t 30-year-olds walking around in sexy cat costumes, sexy plumber costumes or sexy Donald Trump costumes.

R-J: What’s it like now that, essentially, every day — well, six days a week — of your life is Halloween?

Scott: There are days when I don’t wanna paint my face, I’m not gonna lie to you. It doesn’t happen often. … But I love getting to dress up every day. You know, as actors, we just get so spoiled.

R-J: Given your night job, do you still care about Halloween?

Scott: For sure. I’m going to put on something and go somewhere and live my sexy Halloween dreams.

R-J: So you haven’t decided on a costume yet?

Scott: I have a closet full of costumes, so I can sort of pick at the last minute.

R-J: What all’s in that closet?

Scott: Oh, I’ve got superhero spandex unitards. I’ve got He-Man costumes. I’ve got Skeletor costumes. I’ve got lots and lots of pro wrestling gear. I’ve got capes. I’ve got masks. I’ve got a wig collection that would put Roger from “American Dad” to shame. … I have a Thor’s hammer, I have Captain America’s shield, I have Green Lantern rings. Lots of phasers.

R-J: You have a pretty diverse Vegas resume. What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve done on a Vegas stage?

Scott: (Laughing) I mean, I’ve stripped down to a gold bikini and sung (R. Kelly’s) “Ignition (Remix).” That was one of my personal favorites. I wrote a one-man show called “How He-Man Made Me Gay,” and that was the finale.

R-J: You’ve been in some shows that closed pretty quickly. How does it feel to have “Zombie Burlesque” still up and running after nearly three years?

Scott: I’m just so grateful every freaking day. I was the king of shows that would run for two months and then close. That’s a common thing in Vegas, I guess. I thought it was me. I thought that I was cursed. … But to have had all those stops and starts, and to finally get something that not only has run, but I love doing, that is so artistically fulfilling … and sexy and smart and hysterical. And I can’t believe that I can go into work and do what I love to do and get such fantastic response to it. And Thursday at midnight, my direct deposit comes through every week.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com. On Twitter: @life_onthecouch.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Shows
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shows Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like