Explore ‘Inferno,’ Jazz Funk Soul in Las Vegas this week

Spinning fire cubes, pyro rings and flaming swords and whips are all part of the explosive new show at Paris Las Vegas. European illusionist Joe Labero and the Fuel Girls perform floor and aerial acts surrounded by fire props in “Inferno.” Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays in the Theater. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 702-777-2782.

Jazz Funk Soul

Jazz fans can groove to the smooth sounds of pianist Jeff Lorber, guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. and saxophonist Everette Harp on Saturday at SLS Las Vegas. Jazz Funk Soul performs at 8 p.m. in The Foundry. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50; call 702-761-7617.

The Chieftains

Celebrating 55 years of performing traditional Irish music to fans around the globe, the Chieftains come to The Smith Center on Thursday. The six-time Grammy winners perform at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $95; call 702-749-2000.

The Board of Comedy

The Laugh Factory welcomes back Jim Belushi’s improvised comedy sketch show Saturday and Sunday. Joining Belushi are Megan Grano, Larry Joe Campbell, Trey Stone and Joshua Funk. Showtimes are 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Tropicana. Tickets are $44.95 to $69.95; call 800-829-9034.

Wanted

If you can’t wait to see Bon Jovi at T-Mobile Arena next month, visit the Cannery on Saturday. Rock out to “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Runaway” and “It’s My Life” with L.A.-based tribute band Wanted at 8 p.m. in The Club. Tickets start at $15; call 800-745-3000.