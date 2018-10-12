Shows

Former Raiders cheerleader brings comedy act to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 10:52 am
 

Anjelah Johnson has a go-to line when asked about making the jump from NFL cheerleader to stand-up comedian.

“I just tell them, ‘Let’s keep it real,’ ” former Raiderette Johnson explains during a bit from her 2017 album “The Greatest Hits … So Far.” “ ‘It’s kind of easy transitioning into telling jokes when you cheer for the Raiders.’ ”

Johnson kids because she loves — though she doesn’t necessarily love her team relocating to Vegas.

She can’t ‘Yeee!’ for them anymore.

“I’m a little disappointed,” Johnson confesses, “because I’m from the Bay Area, so my favorite part about rooting for the Raiders is all my Bay-isms that I get to put on it, our slang and all that kind of stuff. Now, when they’re in Vegas, I can’t be like ‘Yeee!’ ’cause they’re not from the Bay. I’m going to have to change my verbiage.”

Johnson, who cheered for the team during Super Bowl XXXVII when current Raiders coach Jon Gruden led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a throttling of Oakland, expresses less concern about the team’s notoriously rabid fan base sticking with the Raiders through the move.

“We’ve got Latinos everywhere,” she says. “(They) will find their team. Don’t you worry.”

Attention to detail

The Latino heritage that Johnson alludes to figures prominently in her comedy. The former “MADtv” cast member inhabits various characters culled from her experiences coming of age in San Jose, California, and mines her background as a Mexican-American who doesn’t speak Spanish, which she elaborates upon for a particularly funny routine, her repertoire a vibrant slice of a life lived in all caps.

Onstage, Johnson is an energized presence, an exclamation point incarnate.

Her comedy is inherently observational, but not in a Jerry Seinfeld, riffing-on-the-absurdities-of-life kind of way.

Instead, she approaches her craft with an almost journalistic sense of detail, focusing on the nuances, the minutiae of the characters she portrays.

“Different things stand out to me,” the 36-year-old Johnson says. “I notice things that maybe other people won’t notice, so I can highlight a very tiny mannerism, a very tiny inflection, a very tiny anything about a common situation. It’s something that’s typically overlooked because it’s so common. I can highlight that thing, and then it makes it that much more funny, because everyone can relate to it, but maybe they never noticed it.”

Johnson’s two most popular characters exemplify this approach.

First, there’s Bon Qui Qui, a sandpaper-coarse fast-food worker who loathes having to actually serve her customers. Johnson brings her to life with head-swishing, homegirl ’tude, managing to inhabit a persona that feels human and real despite being a source of over-the-top parody.

Then there’s My Linh/Tammy, a Vietnamese nail salon tech whose off-handed condescension and questionable sales tactics inform a verbal pitter-patter that’s almost jazzlike in its mellifluousness.

‘Laughing at them or with them?’

Bon Qui Qui, in particular, helped Johnson develop a large YouTube following, which she has parlayed into a successful stand-up career with hourlong specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.

“I had no idea that was going to happen,” Johnson says of Bon Qui Qui’s clips going viral to an audience of 65 million. “I had no idea that so many people would relate to that experience. And that’s kind of what it is: It’s an experience that we as a society go through and we can all relate to. I think that’s what kind of blew it up.”

Of course, there’s always a fine line between being satirical and being insulting.

“That is something that comes up, ‘Are you making fun of people?’ ‘Are you laughing at them or with them?’ ” she acknowledges.

Johnson treads this line knowingly.

But the reason her characters don’t feel like the fodder of racial stereotyping, which they certainly could in clumsier hands, is because they come across as being both authentic, in the highly detailed way that Johnson portrays them, and strangely endearing, for all the life that Johnson infuses into them.

She likes to say that she holds a mirror up to society, her comedy born of its reflection.

“If you don’t like what you see because it stings or resonates in a different way, that’s less about me, and more about you and your feelings,” Johnson contends. “All that I’m doing is showing you what I see.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Shows
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shows Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like