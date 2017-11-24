Holiday shows, events and performances in Las Vegas

Matters of the heart loom large in many local holiday presentations, from music and dance to celebrations of light.

To help you sort out your holiday schedule, here’s a quick guide to the highlights of the season:

Seasonal song and dance

Las Vegas Philharmonic: The Philharmonic doubles down this season with not one but two Smith Center concerts Dec. 2. “Home for the Holidays,” at 2 p.m., presents family-friendly melodies, from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” to Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” narrated by Clint Holmes, plus an audience singalong. At 7:30 p.m., “A Baroque Christmas” includes Part One of Handel’s “Messiah,” featuring the Las Vegas Master Singers. ($30-$109, lvphil.org)

Henderson Symphony Orchestra: Festive sounds of the season in a free concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. (Free; hendersonsymphony.org.)

Clint Holmes: Holmes returns to Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center with his “Holmes for the Holidays” show at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 9. ($37-$59, thesmithcenter.com)

“The Nutcracker”: Nevada Ballet Theatre’s sparkling production of the holiday classic returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall Dec. 9-24. ($29-$179, thesmithcenter.com)

“The Great Russian Nutcracker”: Cashman Theatre takes a final bow with the Moscow Ballet’s 25th-anniversary tour of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. ($28-$139; nutcracker.com/buy-tickets)

Ink Spots Christmas Concert: A free concert featuring the latest incarnation of the legendary Ink Spots, 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the West Las Vegas Library Theater, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. (artslasvegas.org)

Christmas at the Opera: Sin City Opera’s all-ages concert features holiday-celebration scenes from “La Boheme,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and more at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. ($10-$20, artslasvegas.org)

Stage presence

“A Christmas Carol”: Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s contemporary version of Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-16, plus 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 9-10 and 17 in the Judy Bayley Theatre, UNLV. $27.50-$33 (unlv.edu/pac)

“The Wizard of Oz”: Green’s in season as the Rainbow Company Youth Theatre follows the yellow brick road to the Emerald City at 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 8-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 9 and 10 at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. ($5.50, artslasvegas.org.)

Winter wonderlands

Opportunity Village Magical Forest: Lights, entertainment, Santa Claus and festive rides, from a passenger train to a carousel, build holiday spirit through Dec. 31 at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. ($12-$22, magicalforest.com)

Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden: Light displays and a new ice rink enliven the 24th annual holiday extravaganza season, through Jan. 1, at 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson. (Free; ethelm.com/holidaylights)

Glittering Lights: A drive-through light display at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, plus a Santa Tram ($20-$25), through Jan. 7. ($20-$30; glitteringlightslasvegas.com)

Heritage Holidays: The Clark County Museum’s annual celebration features the museum’s Heritage Street buildings lit up for the holidays, plus strolling carolers from Green Valley High School’s Madrigals choir, a craft tent and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8-9 at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. (Free; ClarkCountyNV.gov)

Henderson WinterFest: “Dazzling Desert Holidays” boasts craft vendors, entertainment, pony rides, train rides, a carousel, Ferris wheel and toboggan slide, craft and gift fair, carolers and more from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 and noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.; the Winterfest Evening Light Parade begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 on Water Street. (Free, but some activities require paid admission; cityofhenderson.com.)

Holiday Express: The Springs Preserve’s reserved-seat train ride to Santa’s magical village includes photos with St. Nick, holiday crafts, cookie decorating, holiday tales, a nutcracker display and more, from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 16-23 at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. ($8-$10, springspreserve.org)

Merry and Bright in Las Vegas: The Neon Museum’s “December to Remember” celebration includes ornament-making and caroling in the Neon Museum Boneyard from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. (Free; neonmuseum.org)

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.