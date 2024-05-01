How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip

Promoter Live Nation has announced the return of its annual “Concert Week,” which gives fans access to $25 tickets for music and comedy shows across the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, marking 10 years of the annual “Concert Week,” this year’s event will be held May 8-14.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. However, Live Nation notes that any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

“For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists,” Live Nation said.

Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week include:

Allegiant Stadium: P!NK

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino: Caifanes & Café Tacvba, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! The Iconic Las Vegas Residency,” Gloria Trevi, I Prevail & Halestorm, Jeff Dunham “Still Not Canceled,” King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, Megadeth & Mudvayne, Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!, Breaking Benjamin & Staind, Sum 41, and The Queens of R&B: XSCAPE & SWV

BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello, Hootie & The Blowfish, and Third Eye Blind

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas: Alvvays, Bombay Bicycle Club, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dark Star Orchestra, Dayseeker, Idles, Jerry’s Middle Finger, Juvenile, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, LP Giobbi, Phoenix, and The Dead South

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Brett Goldstein, Daniel Tosh, and Gabito Ballesteros

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: “Rod Stewart: The Hits.”

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency, and Maroon 5 M5LV The Residency

Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas: RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!

House of Blues Las Vegas: Carlos Santana, Chaos & Carnage, Cold War Kids, From Ashes To New, Funny Marco, JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY, Joyner Lucas, Leo Skepi, Local Natives, Louie TheSinger, Matisse, Moenia, NEKROGOBLIKON, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), Sean Paul, Testament, The Psychedelic Furs, and You Should Know

Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas: DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue

MGM Grand Garden Arena: Alejandro Fernández, Avril Lavigne, Five Finger Death Punch, and Franco Escamilla

Michelob ULTRA Arena: Banda MS

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort: DL Hughley, Jeff Foxworthy, Kountry Wayne, Rob Schneider, and Tank

T-Mobile Arena: blink-182, Grupo Firme, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, and Peso Pluma

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: Celeste Barber, Chico Bean, and David Spade & Nikki Glaser

According to Live Nation, tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 7.

The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.