69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shows

How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip

Drummer Travis Barker (L) and singer/bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 perform at The Pearl conc ...
Drummer Travis Barker (L) and singer/bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 perform at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker)
More Stories
Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways
Bruno Mars' backing band the Hooligans are shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellag ...
‘A strip club!’: Bruno Mars ramps up the party at The Pinky Ring
Stilt walkers in costume await photo opportunities during the Sick New World festival at the La ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Journey at the Sphere? ‘We would absolutely destroy that place’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

Promoter Live Nation has announced the return of its annual “Concert Week,” which gives fans access to $25 tickets for music and comedy shows across the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, marking 10 years of the annual “Concert Week,” this year’s event will be held May 8-14.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. However, Live Nation notes that any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

“For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists,” Live Nation said.

Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week include:

Allegiant Stadium: P!NK

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino: Caifanes & Café Tacvba, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! The Iconic Las Vegas Residency,” Gloria Trevi, I Prevail & Halestorm, Jeff Dunham “Still Not Canceled,” King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, Megadeth & Mudvayne, Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!, Breaking Benjamin & Staind, Sum 41, and The Queens of R&B: XSCAPE & SWV

BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello, Hootie & The Blowfish, and Third Eye Blind

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas: Alvvays, Bombay Bicycle Club, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dark Star Orchestra, Dayseeker, Idles, Jerry’s Middle Finger, Juvenile, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, LP Giobbi, Phoenix, and The Dead South

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Brett Goldstein, Daniel Tosh, and Gabito Ballesteros

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: “Rod Stewart: The Hits.”

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency, and Maroon 5 M5LV The Residency

Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas: RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!

House of Blues Las Vegas: Carlos Santana, Chaos & Carnage, Cold War Kids, From Ashes To New, Funny Marco, JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY, Joyner Lucas, Leo Skepi, Local Natives, Louie TheSinger, Matisse, Moenia, NEKROGOBLIKON, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), Sean Paul, Testament, The Psychedelic Furs, and You Should Know

Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas: DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue

MGM Grand Garden Arena: Alejandro Fernández, Avril Lavigne, Five Finger Death Punch, and Franco Escamilla

Michelob ULTRA Arena: Banda MS

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort: DL Hughley, Jeff Foxworthy, Kountry Wayne, Rob Schneider, and Tank

T-Mobile Arena: blink-182, Grupo Firme, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, and Peso Pluma

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: Celeste Barber, Chico Bean, and David Spade & Nikki Glaser

According to Live Nation, tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 7.

The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Steel Pulse singer Selwyn Brown performs at Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sa ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Reggae in the Desert, “The Music of John Williams” and NFL draft festivities lead the entertainment lineup for the week of April 19-25.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Adele in November: Las Vegas Strip headliner resets schedule
recommend 2
Mariah Carey adds more shows to Las Vegas Strip residency
recommend 3
Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host movie nights at its pool
recommend 4
Classic rockers to play on, off Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
Hip-hop icons take on Planet Hollywood residency
recommend 6
‘It’s the dream.’ Celine Dion fighting to return to stage