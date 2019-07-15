How to win $25 lottery tickets to ‘Book of Mormon’ in Las Vegas

The Tony Award-winning production will kick off eight shows on July 30; reduced-price lottery tickets will be $25

The Book of Mormon Washington, D.C. November 17, 2017 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

If you missed “The Book of Mormon” the last two times it rang the doorbell at The Smith Center, it will be back beginning July 30.

The producers of the nine-time Tony Award winner have announced the details of a reduced-price ticket lottery that will precede each of eight shows through Aug. 4. Only a limited number of regular-priced tickets for the shows are available, a Smith Center representative said.

For the lottery, guests can submit cards with their name and preference for one or two seats beginning two and a half hours before each performance, in person at the box office. The lottery is not available online or over the phone.

Entrants may submit only one card per person. Names will be drawn at random two hours before curtain. Winners must show valid ID before purchasing their $25 tickets.

“The Book of Mormon” features book, music and lyrics written by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It has received Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.