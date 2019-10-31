John Cleese entertains this weekend at Wynn Las Vegas

Monty Python star John Cleese performs at Wynn Las Vegas and Daniel Tosh returns to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

John Cleese (Wynn Las Vegas)

Daniel Tosh (MGM Resorts International)

Jazz Funk Soul (Boyd Gaming)

Emmy winner and author John Cleese entertains fans at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend. The 80-year-old actor, who is famous for the Monty Python films and TV series — as well as roles in “A Fish Called Wanda” and “Fawlty Towers” — performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $49.50 to $119.50; call 702-770-9966.

Comedy Central star Daniel Tosh performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $104.63; call 702-792-7777.

Oakland funk band Tower of Power plays Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. The horn-driven R&B and jazz group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by releasing “Soul Side of Town,” its first album to hit No. 1 on a Billboard chart. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31 to $56; call 702-862-2695.

Named to Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” list, comedian Fahim Anwar performs stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.

Catch the smooth jazz trio of keyboardist Jeff Lorber, drummer Everette Harp and guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday in Aliante Casino’s Access Showroom. Tickets are $35 to $65; call 800-745-3000.