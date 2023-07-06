Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show

If you loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth of July Exosphere display and want to see inside the dome, you can check out a show that is cheaper than U2’s.

The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Darren Aronofsky is shown on the "Postcard from Earth" set in Parma, Italy. The acclaimed producer and director created the theatrical version opening at The MSG Sphere in October. (Sphere Entertainment)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you now want to take a look inside the MSG Sphere after watching the venue’s Fourth of July Exosphere display, you’re in luck: the venue has a show planned that, unlike U2’s residency, won’t break the bank.

Four times a day, starting Oct. 6, the Sphere will show director Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth” production that he said in a statement will “immerse (viewers) as fully as possible in the wonder, awe, and beauty of the natural world.”

Tickets for the genre-bending show, which have been available since April, currently have a price range on Ticketmaster from about $49 to $129, unlike the “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” show with most ticket prices starting at $500 a seat. However, prices are subject to change with demand.

The show will be shown at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily, but times have already sold out for certain days in the show’s run.

The production uses “multi-sensory 4D technologies” during its hour-long run time to create an immersive experience that includes beamforming sound, a technology that allows audio to be directed at specific locations at a consistent volume and give every seat a unique listening experience and environmental effects like temperature changes, wind effects and smell.

Of the venue’s 17,500-seat capacity, there are 10,000 “immersive seats” that have an infrasound system that provides “deep vibrations” for guests to feel that can simulate experiences like “the rumble of thunder or a roaring motorcycle,” according to Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

The LED screen is the largest of its kind in the world with a 16,000-by-16,000 resolution, MSG Entertainment said.

Though there were concerns raised in June about some seats obstructing the view of the full video display for other attendees for U2’s show, Bono said he was not worried about the seat setup in the venue.

As columnist John Katsilometes put it: “Bono is not concerned, so we aren’t either.”

