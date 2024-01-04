PHOTOS: Behind-the-scenes look at Nevada Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

As the show came together, the company allowed the Review-Journal to document the behind-the-scenes of the production.

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Ballet chroeographer James Canfield coaches company dancer Shelby Rambo during a rehearsal on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams hangs up wardrobe pieces for the Nutcracker in between fittings for dancers in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams, left, fits dancer Madeline Diehl for one of her Nutcracker costumes in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nutcracker costumes sit on a rack in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A seamstress for the Nevada Ballet works on a costume for the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julia Pasquale rehearses as the Winter Fairy in the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers apply their makeup before a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Betsy Lucas, top, performs as Clara as Robert Fulton, the nutcracker, lifts her during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker dress rehearsal at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Fulton, left, performs with Betsy Lucas as the Nutcracker and Clara at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker dress rehearsal at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers run through a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In November, the cast of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker production rehearsed for the 2023 holiday season’s performances of the classic ballet. Rehersals took place at both the Nevada Ballet Theatre studio in Summerlin and The Smith Center.

Dancers, orchestra members, stage and wardrobe technicians all worked tirelessly to put the yearly performance together. The current version of the ballet, which is choreographed by James Canfield, made its debut in 2012.

2023’s cast featured 54 child dancers and revolves through three different casts of company dancers. As the show came together, the company allowed the Review-Journal to document the behind-the-scenes of the production. The show began running on Dec. 8, and ended Dec. 24.

