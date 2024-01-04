PHOTOS: Behind-the-scenes look at Nevada Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
As the show came together, the company allowed the Review-Journal to document the behind-the-scenes of the production.
In November, the cast of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker production rehearsed for the 2023 holiday season’s performances of the classic ballet. Rehersals took place at both the Nevada Ballet Theatre studio in Summerlin and The Smith Center.
Dancers, orchestra members, stage and wardrobe technicians all worked tirelessly to put the yearly performance together. The current version of the ballet, which is choreographed by James Canfield, made its debut in 2012.
2023’s cast featured 54 child dancers and revolves through three different casts of company dancers. As the show came together, the company allowed the Review-Journal to document the behind-the-scenes of the production. The show began running on Dec. 8, and ended Dec. 24.
