46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shows

PHOTOS: Behind-the-scenes look at Nevada Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 6:01 am
 
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec ...
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Ballet chroeographer James Canfield coaches company dancer Shelby Rambo during a rehears ...
Nevada Ballet chroeographer James Canfield coaches company dancer Shelby Rambo during a rehearsal on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams hangs up wardrobe pieces for the Nut ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams hangs up wardrobe pieces for the Nutcracker in between fittings for dancers in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams, left, fits dancer Madeline Diehl fo ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe coordinator Amanda Williams, left, fits dancer Madeline Diehl for one of her Nutcracker costumes in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nutcracker costumes sit on a rack in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. ...
Nutcracker costumes sit on a rack in the Nevada Ballet Theatre wardrobe room on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A seamstress for the Nevada Ballet works on a costume for the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet T ...
A seamstress for the Nevada Ballet works on a costume for the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Julia Pasquale rehearses as the Winter Fairy in the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet Theatre on ...
Julia Pasquale rehearses as the Winter Fairy in the Nutcracker at the Nevada Ballet Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Summerlin. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers apply their makeup before a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on T ...
Dancers apply their makeup before a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec ...
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Betsy Lucas, top, performs as Clara as Robert Fulton, the nutcracker, lifts her during a dress ...
Betsy Lucas, top, performs as Clara as Robert Fulton, the nutcracker, lifts her during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec ...
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker ...
Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker dress rehearsal at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dancer performs during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, ...
A dancer performs during a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Fulton, left, performs with Betsy Lucas as the Nutcracker and Clara at the Smith Center ...
Robert Fulton, left, performs with Betsy Lucas as the Nutcracker and Clara at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker ...
Nevada Ballet dancers Mirella Costa Neto, left, and Sergio Alvarez perform during a Nutcracker dress rehearsal at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers run through a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. ...
Dancers run through a dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In November, the cast of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker production rehearsed for the 2023 holiday season’s performances of the classic ballet. Rehersals took place at both the Nevada Ballet Theatre studio in Summerlin and The Smith Center.

Dancers, orchestra members, stage and wardrobe technicians all worked tirelessly to put the yearly performance together. The current version of the ballet, which is choreographed by James Canfield, made its debut in 2012.

2023’s cast featured 54 child dancers and revolves through three different casts of company dancers. As the show came together, the company allowed the Review-Journal to document the behind-the-scenes of the production. The show began running on Dec. 8, and ended Dec. 24.

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
2
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
3
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
4
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
5
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The last shows in Luke Bryan’s Strip residency, concerts by Ludacris and Black Flag, and a “Lord of the Rings” marathon top this week’s lineup.

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, i ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Kelly Clarkson’s residency, New Year’s celebrations and the reappearance of David Blaine lead this week’s lineup in Las Vegas.

Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short return to the Strip this weekend. (Mark Seliger)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Cowboy Christmas and National Sangria Day lead the lineup for the week of Dec. 15-21.

More stories
How Vegas’ independent movie theater is leaning into Christmas classics
How Vegas’ independent movie theater is leaning into Christmas classics
Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop
Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop
Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances
Strip headliner sets up 2024 performances
Campy, sexy Las Vegas Strip hit turns 10
Campy, sexy Las Vegas Strip hit turns 10
Country superstar expands Resorts World residency
Country superstar expands Resorts World residency
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week