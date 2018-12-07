Ron White leads this week’s best shows in Las Vegas

Ron White performs Oct. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lani Misalucha (Boyd Gaming)

Chad Prather (Treasure Island)

Ron White

”Tater Salad” is back in town. Cigar-smoking, booze-swilling comedian Ron White returns for two weekends of stand-up at The Mirage. Showtime is 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 14 and 15 in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68 to $88; call 702-792-7777.

Gordon Goodwin

Grammy and Emmy award winner Gordon Goodwin brings his seven-member Little Phat Band to The Smith Center. The bandleader and his ensemble of horns, percussion and guitars play pop, swing, Latin and funk at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $55; call 702-749-2000.

William Lee Martin

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club welcomes Cowboy Bill Martin during NFR week, joined onstage by fellow stand-ups Mike Merryfield and Gooch, at 8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 16. Tickets are $43 to $65; call 866-740-7711.

Chad Prather

He’s known for his rapid-fire rants in social-media videos, hosting “It’s My Backyard” on Ride TV and a weekly podcast. Chad Prather and his “Star-Spangled Comedy Tour” visit Treasure Island on Friday. Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Theater. Tickets are $35.95 to $49.95; call 702-894-7722.

Lani Misalucha

“Asia’s Nightingale,” Lani Misalucha, performs her holiday show, “Home for Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $68.81 to $105.50; call 800-745-3000.