See ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ The Clairvoyants live in Las Vegas

‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The top 10 contestants and 10 all-stars perform a group dance routineon "So You Think You Can Dance " on FOX. ©2017 FOX Broadcasting Co. Adam Rosee

The Emmy-winning dance series “So You Think You Can Dance” brings its Season 14 live tour to The Pearl at the Palms on Friday. The lineup features top 10 finalists including winner Lex Ishimoto and runner-up Koine Iwasaki. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $89; call 702-944-3200.

Boney James

Playing songs from his 16 albums, jazz and R&B saxophonist Boney James will take the stage Saturday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. His most recent album, “Honestly,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard jazz and contemporary jazz charts. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 to $109.50; call 702-761-7617.

‘IMomSoHard’

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley bring their hilarious take on parenting to Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday. Their comedy web series “IMomSoHard” has more than 5 million views on YouTube. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Grand Events Center. Tickets are $24 to $54; call 800-745-300.

The Clairvoyants

Amelie van Tass and Thommy Ten finished second in Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.” Catch the Austrian mentalist duo Saturday at Aliante Casino. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Access Showroom. Tickets are $25 to $35; call 702-692-7777.

Donny Edwards

Elvis impersonator Donny Edwards and Fever will perform “An Authentic Heart &Soul Tribute to the King” at South Point this weekend. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $25 to $35; call 702-797-8055.