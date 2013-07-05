Six Picks: Our experts pick their favorites for July 5-11

America plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery.

America

You gotta admit, the band name kind of works on this patriotic holiday weekend. And a hot summer night is well suited to Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell’s airy sound and the laid-back harmonies of ’70s classics such as “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair” and that one-chord wonder, “Horse With No Name.” America plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery. Tickets are $14.95-$29.95; call 702-507-5757.

— Mike Weatherford

Spellcaster

With powerful upper register vocals, galloping rhythms suggestive of stampeding stallions and songs about hell beasts, Portland’s Spellcaster makes heavy metal the way it was meant to be — in 1987. And it’s still plenty capable of pummeling poseurs today. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Saloon, 3103 N. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $7; call 702-645-4139.

— Jason Bracelin

‘Grease’

Encouraging people to make a ruckus in a movie theater is almost never a good thing. But if you have to, there are worse things you could do than do it to the “Grease Sing-A-Long.” Get your “rama lama lama kadinga dading dedong” on at 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast.

— Christopher Lawrence

Clint Holmes

Independence Day has come and gone, but Clint Holmes is still waving the flag this weekend, musically speaking, as he and special guest Vincent Falcone explore the Great American Songbook at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. For tickets ($35-$45), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

— Carol Cling

Mojito Day

In honor of National Mojito Day on Thursday, the Mojito Bar at the Seafood Shack at Treasure Island is celebrating throughout the entire month with the Mermaid Mojito (strawberry), Siren’s Delight Mojito (lime, grapefruit and elderflower), Shipwrecked Mojito (spiced rum and ginger beer) and the House Muddled Mojito (mint and lime). Each is $6 during happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to closing daily.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

Afrojack

Afrojack DJs Friday at Encore Beach Club, then Saturday at Wynn’s XS nightclub. Afrojack has been making the rounds of Vegas lately, speaking at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Las Vegas, and checking out landmarks around town. Not a lot of DJs get as acquainted with Vegas. But he is also a DJ-producer superstar, creator of hits “As Your Friend” (featuring Chris Brown) and “Take Over Control” (featuring Eva Simmons).

— Doug Elfman