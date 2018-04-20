This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Here are this week’s five best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

Billboard Latin Music Awards

Shakira and J Balvin lead the field with 12 nominations apiece at Thursday’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Airing live on Telemundo, the ceremony will feature performances by Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mana, along with Chayanne, Calibre 50, Maluma, Ozuna and more. The show starts at 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $59 to $199; call 888-929-7849.

Brad Williams

He’s been doing stand-up since he was 19, has had two comedy specials on Showtime and co-hosts the weekly comedy podcast “About Last Night.” See Brad Williams at Red Rock Resort on Friday and Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Rocks Lounge. Tickets are $39; call 800-745-3000.

David Benoit and Marc Antoine

Last year, they released their Brazilian-inspired Latin jazz album “So Nice!” See pianist David Benoit and guitarist Marc Antoine perform songs from their collaborative album and twists on jazz classics at Aliante Casino. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom. Tickets are $30 to $50; call 702-692-7777.

Dov Davidoff

He recently shared the highs and lows of performance life in his memoir “Road Dog.” See comedian Dov Davidoff when he headlines at the Rio’s Comedy Cellar at 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $45 to $65 ($25 for locals with valid ID); call 702-777-2782.

Stayin’ Alive

Sing along to “Jive Talkin’,” “Night Fever” and other favorites with Stayin’ Alive at South Point. The Bee Gees tribute band entertains at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-797-8055.