This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

His third studio album, “F.A.M.E.,” drops May 18, he has more than 32 million Instagram followers and he won social artist of the year at last week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Catch Maluma at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $39 to $159; call 888-929-7849.

The revival of her popular ’90s sitcom debuted to record ratings in March and has already been renewed for another season on ABC. Actress, author and comedian Roseanne Barr returns to her stand-up roots Saturday at The Orleans. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $45 to $65; call 800-745-3000.

The 71-year-old pop icon stopped by CinemaCon last week to perform ABBA’s hit “Fernando,” promoting the upcoming movie sequel “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” in which she plays a starring role. Cher returns to her residency show at the Park Theater this week with shows at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday. Tickets are $60 to $475; call 800-745-3000.

Promising a roster full of laughs, “The Comedy Lineup” debuts this weekend at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Tom Green performs Sundays and Mondays, and John Caparulo headlines Thursdays through Saturdays. Showtime is 10 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $39 to $129; call 702-777-2782.

The world’s only heavy metal mariachi band plays the Silverton on Friday. See Metalachi perform covers of Black Sabbath, Slayer, Dio and more at 8 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion. Tickets are $15; call 702-263-7777.