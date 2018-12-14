This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Little Steven (Jo Lopez/Big Hassle)

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

No moss gathers on this rock ’n’ roller. From launching the popular Underground Garage and Outlaw Country channels on SiriusXM satellite radio to portraying Silvio Dante in “The Sopranos,” Springsteen sideman Steven Van Zandt’s side projects could be full-time gigs for most folks. The restless rocker unleashes “Soulfire” with his 15-piece band at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $32 to $52; call 702-632-7600.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas tour

Jazz musicians Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler and Keiko Matsui are spreading holiday cheer with Dave Koz on his 21st annual Christmas tour. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday in the Ballroom at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $29 to $69; call 800-745-3000.

Tommy Emmanuel

He’s recorded more than 20 studio albums and has teamed up with fellow guitarist John Knowles for the upcoming new release “Heart Songs.” Australian Tommy Emmanuel plays at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $33 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

‘A Drag Queen Christmas’

Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Thorgy Thor and Aja join other fan favorites from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in “A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour.” Hosted by Miz Cracker and Monet X Change, the holiday show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $23 to $153; call 702-632-7600.

‘Mondays Dark’

Entertainer Mark Shunock’s twice-monthly benefit show is turning five with a bash at the Hard Rock Hotel. Joined by 42 charity organizations, “Mondays Dark” celebrates with special performances, live and silent auctions and the 2019 charity lineup reveal at 8 p.m. in The Joint. Tickets are $20 to $40 at mondaysdark.com.