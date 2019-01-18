This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Mo'Nique (SLS Las Vegas)

‘Mo’Nique Does Vegas’

Mo’Nique has entertained audiences for more than 20 years on stage, television and the big screen. The Oscar winner continues performing her new Las Vegas residency show at SLS Las Vegas’ Sayers Club at 8 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday and Thursday, with additional performances through March 30. Tickets are $49 to $89; call 702-761-7000.

Chris Tucker

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker returns to town to perform stand-up Saturday. The “Friday” and “Rush Hour” star takes the stage at 7:30 and 10 p.m. in Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $129.50; call 702-770-9966.

Gabriel Iglesias

“One Show Fits All,” Gabriel Iglesias’ Netflix comedy special, debuts Jan. 29, but you can catch his stand-up act this weekend at The Mirage. Fluffy performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.

Puddles Pity Party

New material, rarely performed songs and more surprises are on tap for fans of Puddles Pity Party. The 7-foot-tall singing clown, a contestant on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Thursday and select dates through Feb. 9 in Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $59 to $89; call 702-777-2782.

‘Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream’

With its move from Planet Hollywood Resort to Bally’s, Xavier Mortimer’s show gets new visuals and more space starting Saturday in the Windows Showroom. The former Cirque du Soleil performer conjures his dream world at 6 p.m. Saturdays to Thursdays. Tickets are $49 to $69; call 702-777-2782.