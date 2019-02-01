This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Brad Williams
Comedian and actor Brad Williams, who recently appeared in Netflix’s comedy showcase “The Degenerates,” returns to town with his humorous observations on disability, relationships and more at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $39; call 800-745-3000.
Lizz Wright
Jazz and gospel singer Lizz Wright performs songs from her latest album, “Grace,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $64; call 702-749-2000.
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet’s back for its second-to-last run of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort starting Wednesday. Before the group’s “Larger than Life” residency ends in April, fans can catch performances at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 23 in the Zappos Theater. Tickets are $55 to $250; call 800-745-3000.
Sugar Ray
Last seen onstage in the now-closed “I Love the ’90s” show, Mark McGrath joins his Sugar Ray bandmates for two dates at the South Point. Hear hits “Fly,” “Someday” and other favorites at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom. Tickets are $60 to $65; call 702-797-8055.
Jeremy Piven
Three-time Emmy winner Jeremy Piven brings his new stand-up comedy show to Treasure Island on Friday. The “Entourage” star performs at 9 p.m. in the Theater. Tickets are $35.95 to $135; call 702-894-7722.