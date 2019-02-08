This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

(Legends in Concert)

(Legends in Concert)

(Legends in Concert)

(Legends in Concert)

Luenell (SLS Las Vegas)

‘Legends in Concert’

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the musical tribute show begins a new residency at the Tropicana on Monday. Backed by a live band, dancers and showgirls, tribute artists take to the stage to honor musical icons including Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, with 4 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Thursdays, in the Theater. Tickets are $49.99 to $79.99; call 800-829-9034.

Luenell

Comedian and actress Luenell, who can be seen in the Oscar-nominated “A Star Is Born,” starts a limited engagement Sunday at SLS Las Vegas. She performs stand-up at 7 p.m. on select Sundays through May 12 in The Sayers Club. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-761-7000.

The Naked Magicians

Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne are bringing their 21-and-older magic show to the MGM Grand starting Wednesday. The Australian duo, who have performed in more than 200 cities and seven countries, will take the stage at 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Mondays in Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. Tickets are $59.90 to $103.50; call 866-740-7711.

‘Love Affair Concert’

R&B, soul and funk bands from the ’70s and ’80s take over Orleans Arena on Saturday. Old School 105.7’s “Love Affair Concert” features Midnight Star, Melvin Riley, the Jets, Color Me Badd, Evelyn Champagne King, Tierra, Malo, Peaches & Herb and Blue Magic at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 to $136.05; call 800-745-3000.

Serpentine Fire

Spend Valentine’s Day with this Earth, Wind & Fire tribute act. Serpentine Fire performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Club at the Cannery. Tickets include a box of chocolates per couple, plus one drink per person for general admission ($25) or two drinks apiece for VIP ($35); call 800-745-3000.