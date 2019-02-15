This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Bria Skonberg (The Smith Center)

Canadian trumpeter and singer Bria Skonberg, recipient of the 2015 Jazz at Lincoln Center Swing Award, performs jazz, classic rock and contemporary pop pieces at 7 p.m. Friday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-749-2000.

Piano man Lance Lipinksy and his Chicago-based band perform classics and original numbers, combining rockabilly, country and ’60s pop, at 8 p.m. Saturday in the M Pavilion at the M Resort. Tickets are $22 to $42; call 800-745-3000.

The host of the Travel Channel’s “Trip Flip” and “Bert the Conqueror” recently debuted his first comedy special for Netflix, “Secret Time.” Comedian Bert Kreischer joins The Mirage’s “Aces of Comedy” series lineup at 10 p.m. Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $32.69 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.

Hear “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Fernando” and other ABBA hits when the tribute band Arrival From Sweden entertains at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $25 to $50; call 702-692-7777.

Vocal quartet Spectrum returns to The Smith Center with its Motown-style show at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $42 to $45; call 702-749-2000.