This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Smokey Robinson
Motown legend Smokey Robinson performs favorites from his six-decade career in “Live in Vegas!” at Wynn Las Vegas. See the award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer’s new show at 8 p.m. Wednesday and March 1 and 2 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $199.50; call 702-770-9966.
Ella Mai
Fresh off her first Grammy win, Ella Mai brings “The Debut Tour” to the House of Blues. The London-born singer, who won best R&B song for her breakthrough hit “Boo’d Up,” performs Saturday with openers Kiana Lede and Lucky Daye. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27.50 to $49.50; call 702-632-7600.
Jerry Seinfeld
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is back to entertain fans at Caesars Palace. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
“Tuff Enuff” blues-rockers the Fabulous Thunderbirds play at 8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $39 to $99; call 800-745-3000.
Eliot Chang
Eliot Chang, who has had two half-hour specials on Comedy Central, performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $15; call 800-745-3000.