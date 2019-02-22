This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Smokey Robinson performs in concert at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Smokey Robinson

Motown legend Smokey Robinson performs favorites from his six-decade career in “Live in Vegas!” at Wynn Las Vegas. See the award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer’s new show at 8 p.m. Wednesday and March 1 and 2 in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $199.50; call 702-770-9966.

Ella Mai

Fresh off her first Grammy win, Ella Mai brings “The Debut Tour” to the House of Blues. The London-born singer, who won best R&B song for her breakthrough hit “Boo’d Up,” performs Saturday with openers Kiana Lede and Lucky Daye. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27.50 to $49.50; call 702-632-7600.

Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is back to entertain fans at Caesars Palace. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Colosseum. Tickets are $82.50 to $165; call 866-320-9763.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

“Tuff Enuff” blues-rockers the Fabulous Thunderbirds play at 8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $39 to $99; call 800-745-3000.

Eliot Chang

Eliot Chang, who has had two half-hour specials on Comedy Central, performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $15; call 800-745-3000.