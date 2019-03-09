This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

"Fuerza Bruta" (Mauricio Santana)

"Fuerza Bruta" (Mauricio Santana)

"Fuerza Bruta" (Fuerza Bruta)

"Fuerza Bruta" (Fuerza Bruta)

"Fuerza Bruta" (Zhao-Junshi)

"Fuerza Bruta" (Mauricio Santana)

‘Fuerza Bruta’

The interactive theatrical show “Fuerza Bruta” has pitched its tent at the Excalibur. Originating from Buenos Aires, the production offers its audience a 360-degree experience with performers entertaining from either a Lucite pool above them or while suspended in midair inside a 3,800-square-foot tent. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. Tickets are $72.50 to $115; call 702-597-7600.

‘One Night for One Drop’

Cirque du Soleil performers and music by Hans Zimmer bring to life an aquatic-themed journey of enlightenment for the seventh annual “One Night for One Drop.” Created by Andre Kasten and Leah Moyer (the team behind “Mystere” and “Love”), the show will benefit safe-water access programs around the world. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday in “O” Theatre at Bellagio. Tickets are $125 to $325. VIP tickets start at $1,500 and include an after-party. The performance will air March 16 on CBS. For details, visit onenight.onedrop.org.

Ray Romano and Dana Carvey

“SNL” alum Dana Carvey joins The Mirage’s “Aces of Comedy” series roster for the first time this weekend. He entertains alongside Ray Romano at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $87.19 to $119.89; call 702-792-7777.

Ken Jeong

Hangover” star and comedian Ken Jeong released his first Netflix special (“You Complete Me, Ho”) on Valentine’s Day as a dedication to his wife, Tran Ho. Catch his stand-up act at 9 p.m. Friday in the Theater at Treasure Island. Tickets are $55.95 to $69.95; call 702-894-7722.

‘My Favorite Murder’

Fans of the true-crime comedy podcast “My Favorite Murder” can check out the live tour with hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark at 8 p.m. Saturday in Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets start at $48; call 800-745-3000.