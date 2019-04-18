This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Ozuna performs at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ozuna (Santa Cruz Communications)

Juan Luis Guerra (Santa Cruz Communications)

Billboard Latin Music Awards

With his record-setting 23 nominations, Ozuna will be up for 15 honors at Thursday’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The reggaeton star will perform along with Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Romeo Santos, Karol G, Anitta and more, with Juan Luis Guerra receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Actress Gaby Espino returns to host the ceremony at 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $69 to $209; call 888-929-7849.

‘Heartbreak Hotel’

This new concert experience at Harrah’s Las Vegas showcases Elvis Presley’s rise to stardom. The show features Eddie Clendening, who starred as Elvis in Broadway’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” with Matt Codina, Jonny Bowler, Cole Maxwell, Colte Julian and Geno Henderson representing Elvis’ Blue Moon Boys band. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Mondays with 3 p.m. matinees Sundays in the Showroom. Tickets are $49 to $125; call 702-777-2782.

Emmy Blotnick

Former “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” writer Emmy Blotnick performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday through April 28 at the Comedy Cellar in the Rio. The club’s lineup also features Joel Ozborn, Dennis Regan, Ty Barnett and Mark Cohen. Tickets are $35 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Puddles Pity Party

Puddles Pity Party is back for another round of shows at Caesars Palace starting Thursday. The quarterfinalist from Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” entertains fans at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through May 4 in Cleopatra’s Barge. Tickets are $59 to $89; call 702-777-2782.

‘Blond Invasion’

The V Theater has a new show paying tribute to the music of Madonna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga — accompanied by dancers and authentic costumes — at 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets are $69.99 to $79.99; call 866-932-1818.