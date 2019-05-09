This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Fred Armisen (Lance Bangs)

Fred Armisen

Actor and musician Fred Armisen brings his show “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone Is Welcome” to Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday. Joined by actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub, the “Portlandia” star showcases some of his “Saturday Night Live” characters in musical parodies. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $30 to $55; call 702-862-2695.

Lady Antebellum

Country trio Lady Antebellum takes a break from working on its new album to return for five more shows at the Palms. The Grammy-winning act plays fan favorites in its “Our Kind of Vegas” residency at The Pearl. Showtime is 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and May 17 and May 18. Tickets are $34.95 to $119.99; call 702-944-3200.

Andrew Santino

Comedian Andrew Santino, who starred in the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here,” headlines Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday (with 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 702-777-2782.

Pitbull

Miami rapper Pitbull is back for another set of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort. Catch Mr. Worldwide’s “Time of Our Lives” residency at 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through May 25 in the Zappos Theater. Tickets are $39 to $149; call 800-745-3000.

Clint Holmes

Entertainer Clint Holmes performs original and classic songs at 7 p.m. Wednesday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $37 to $59; call 702-749-2000.