This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Jim Gaffigan returns to Las Vegas, and Whitney Cummings opens a new comedy series at The Orleans in this week’s show roundup.

Spend “Quality Time” with Jim Gaffigan at Wynn Las Vegas. The comedian and actor, who is set to star in Amazon Prime’s first stand-up special later this year, performs at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $129.50; call 702-770-9966.

“2 Broke Girls” co-creator Whitney Cummings launches The Orleans’ new comedy series Saturday. Hosted by Jimmie “J.J.” Walker, the monthly summer series will feature stand-up talent on select Saturdays through August in the Showroom. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $44.95 to $64.95; call 800-745-3000.

Tom Segura

Known for his three Netflix specials and popular podcast “Your Mom’s House,” comedian Tom Segura brings his “Take It Down Tour” to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. See him perform stand-up at 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets start at $29; call 800-745-3000.

Sommore

Veteran comedian Sommore, whose latest stand-up special, “A Queen With No Spades,” debuted last winter on Showtime, entertains at 9 p.m. Friday at Aliante Casino and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Suncoast. Tickets are $30 to $50; call 800-745-3000.

Melissa Manchester

Grammy winner Melissa Manchester sings her greatest hits and selections from her latest album, “The Fellas,” at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.