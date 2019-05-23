This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco does stand-up at Wynn Las Vegas, and Latin superstar Juanes wraps up his West Coast tour in this week’s show roundup.

Sebastian Maniscalco (Netflix)

Juanes (MGM Resorts International)

Sebastian Maniscalco

Bilboard’s Comedian of the Year, Sebastian Maniscalco has been on a roll with comedy specials, a hit memoir and sold-out shows. See him at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $155; call 702-770-9966.

Juanes

Colombian star Juanes, who is unveiling a new show concept on his West Coast tour, performs fan favorites and his latest single, “La Plata,” at 9 p.m. Sunday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $45; call 800-745-3000.

Gabriel Iglesias

Soon to be seen in “Mr. Iglesias,” his Netflix comedy series debuting June 21, Gabriel Iglesias is back to do stand-up at The Mirage. Catch “Fluffy” at 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.

Dov Davidoff

Comedian Dov Davidoff, who recently starred in HBO’s “Crashing,” headlines Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday (with 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 702-777-2782.

Rob Schneider

“Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider entertains at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-797-8055.