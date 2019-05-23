This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco does stand-up at Wynn Las Vegas, and Latin superstar Juanes wraps up his West Coast tour in this week’s show roundup.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Bilboard’s Comedian of the Year, Sebastian Maniscalco has been on a roll with comedy specials, a hit memoir and sold-out shows. See him at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $59.50 to $155; call 702-770-9966.
Juanes
Colombian star Juanes, who is unveiling a new show concept on his West Coast tour, performs fan favorites and his latest single, “La Plata,” at 9 p.m. Sunday at Mandalay Bay Beach. Tickets are $45; call 800-745-3000.
Gabriel Iglesias
Soon to be seen in “Mr. Iglesias,” his Netflix comedy series debuting June 21, Gabriel Iglesias is back to do stand-up at The Mirage. Catch “Fluffy” at 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.
Dov Davidoff
Comedian Dov Davidoff, who recently starred in HBO’s “Crashing,” headlines Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday (with 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 702-777-2782.
Rob Schneider
“Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider entertains at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-797-8055.