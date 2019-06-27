This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas
Trevor Noah brings his tour to Caesars Palace and blues-rocker John Mayall performs at Sunset Station in this week’s show roundup.
Trevor Noah
Hear Trevor Noah “Loud & Clear” at Caesars Palace on Sunday. The comedian, who takes on current events and social issues as host of “The Daily Show,” performs his stand-up act at 7:30 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $59.50; call 800-745-3000.
Ron White
The Mirage welcomes back “Tater Salad” this weekend. Fans can see cigar-smoking, Scotch-loving comedian Ron White perform stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68.01 to $88; call 702-792-7777.
Nikki Glaser
Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, host of the morning radio show “You Up” on SiriusXM radio, begins a weekend stint at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Thursday. Showtime is 8 p.m. through July 7 (with 10 p.m. shows July 5 and July 6) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $49 to $99; call 702-777-2782.
Reba and Brooks & Dunn
Country music favorites Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are celebrating the fourth year of their “Together in Vegas” residency at Caesars Palace. The trio perform at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through July 6 in the Colosseum. Tickets are $59.95 to $279; call 888-929-7849.
Pablo Francisco
Two nights at the South Point should give rapid-fire comedian Pablo Francisco plenty of time to riff through a repertoire of celebrity impressions that includes Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Howard Stern, Celine Dion and Christopher Walken. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom. Tickets are $20 to $30; call 702-797-8055.