This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Trevor Noah brings his tour to Caesars Palace and blues-rocker John Mayall performs at Sunset Station in this week’s show roundup.

Comedian Trevor Noah performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Trevor Noah

Hear Trevor Noah “Loud & Clear” at Caesars Palace on Sunday. The comedian, who takes on current events and social issues as host of “The Daily Show,” performs his stand-up act at 7:30 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets start at $59.50; call 800-745-3000.

Ron White

The Mirage welcomes back “Tater Salad” this weekend. Fans can see cigar-smoking, Scotch-loving comedian Ron White perform stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $68.01 to $88; call 702-792-7777.

Nikki Glaser

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, host of the morning radio show “You Up” on SiriusXM radio, begins a weekend stint at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Thursday. Showtime is 8 p.m. through July 7 (with 10 p.m. shows July 5 and July 6) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $49 to $99; call 702-777-2782.

Reba and Brooks & Dunn

Country music favorites Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are celebrating the fourth year of their “Together in Vegas” residency at Caesars Palace. The trio perform at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through July 6 in the Colosseum. Tickets are $59.95 to $279; call 888-929-7849.

Pablo Francisco

Two nights at the South Point should give rapid-fire comedian Pablo Francisco plenty of time to riff through a repertoire of celebrity impressions that includes Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Howard Stern, Celine Dion and Christopher Walken. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom. Tickets are $20 to $30; call 702-797-8055.