This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Gary Owen is at the Palms and the Las Vegas Tribute to the King Festival is back at Sam’s Town in this week’s show roundup.

Gary Owen (credit Samantha Annis)

Gary Owen

He’s worked with Shaquille O’Neal, has starred in a docuseries on BET and several Showtime comedy specials including “I Got My Associates.” Comedian and actor Gary Owen performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Saturday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $34.95 to $89.95; call 702-944-3200.

‘Happy Together Tour’

Hear hit songs from the ’60s and ’70s on Friday at The Smith Center. The 10th anniversary “Happy Together Tour” features performances by the Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, the Buckinghams, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. Showtime is 8 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39 to $99; call 702-749-2000.

Celeste Barber

Social media star and comedian Celeste Barber brings her North American tour to town this weekend. The Aussie entertains audiences at 9 p.m. Friday in The Club at the Cannery and 8 p.m. Saturday in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $19.95 to $32.95; call 800-745-3000.

Comedy Cellar

”America’s Got Talent” Season 7 runner-up Tom Cotter performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday through July 21 in the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. The lineup also features Joyelle Johnson, Jeff Leach, Matt Kirshen, Tony Woods and MC Mark Cohen. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Tribute to the King

Performers pay tribute to Elvis Presley in a variety of shows Friday to Sunday at Sam’s Town. Concerts include the Heart of the King Awards Show and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ first Las Vegas residency. Ticket prices vary. For a schedule, visit samstownlv.com.