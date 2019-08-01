This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

The Bacon Brothers (actor Kevin and composer Michael) perform at Red Rock Resort and magician Hans Klok has a new show at the Excalibur in this week’s show roundup.

The Bacon Brothers

With nine albums and more than 20 years of touring, actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael — an Emmy-winning composer — have proven their band isn’t a side project. The pair play a mix of rock, soul, folk and Americana at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $43 to $63; call 800-745-3000.

Hans Klok

Magician Hans Klok’s new show features more than 50 illusions and the “Divas of Magic” dancers in the recently renovated Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur. Catch “Hans Klok: The World’s Fastest Magician” at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $44.95 to $104.95; call 702-597-7600.

‘The Soul of the King’

The Westgate Las Vegas celebrates the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas residency with “The Soul of the King” on Friday and Saturday. The tribute show features Ted Torres Martin, who won the 2014 “Heart of the King” award, and the Sweet Inspirations at 7 p.m. in the International Theater. Tickets are $30 to $60; call 800-222-5361.

Luenell

Comedian and actress Luenell opens an eight-show run at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club this weekend. Catch her stand-up act at 10 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 (excluding Aug. 25) at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $55; call 702-777-2782.

Martina McBride

Vocal powerhouse Martina McBride brings her summer tour to the M Resort on Saturday. See the country singer perform her hit songs, including “Independence Day,” “This One’s for the Girls” and “A Broken Wing,” at 8 p.m. at the M Pool. Tickets are $22 to $42; call 800-745-3000.